The day Market Harborough mugging victim got his money back

It’s been almost eight weeks since 79-year-old Angus Rudkin was robbed in broad daylight on the streets of Market Harborough.

But this week brought much better news for ‘Gus’, who uses a walking frame – he got every penny of his stolen money back.

“It’s great” said Angus. “It shows me there are still some good people in this town, as well as the bad ones.”

The £45 was given to him by Good Samaritan Steve Daly, who had intervened when Angus was robbed in town on Saturday, June 16.

Steve pursued the robber and filmed him on his mobile phone.

Mugging victim Angus was not named in the subsequent court case, in which robber James Smith, 38, admitted stealing the pensioner’s wallet and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

But after the story appeared in the paper last week, the Mail traced Harborough born-and-bred Angus to his terraced home at the weekend.

Have-a-go hero Steve (54) and Angus met up at Angus’s house for a couple of beers.

And Steve was more than happy to hand his new friend the cash he had lost – which he took from the reward money that a judge at Leicester Crown Court awarded him.

Steve said: “As soon as I heard about the reward, I wanted to have a chat with the man who was robbed, buy him a pint, and give him his £45 back.”

Angus told the Mail: “The robbery shook me a bit, especially what the man said to me.

“He said ‘you can’t catch me you cripple’ That really hurt me, that did.”

In fact Angus worked for 40 years for town firm Dainite, and also did a paper round well into his retirement.

The 38-year-old thief, also from Market Harborough, was unemployed.

Angus said: “Lots of people have told me about last week’s article in the Harborough Mail. I even met the wife of the man who helped me in town.

“It’s nice that people want to help, but I don’t want anything else but my money back – I’m not going to take a penny more.”

Keep-fit enthusiast Steve, a former Market Harborough rugby player, said: “I don’t think I was brave. The incident just enraged me.

“I was particularly angry that the thief had taunted a man with a walking frame.”

Angus said the incident had not put him off Market Harborough. He said: “It’s my town, isn’t it? I don’t want to live anywhere else.”