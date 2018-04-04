Tesco free food scheme appeals for charities and community groups in the Harborough area to come forward

Two Tesco stores in Market Harborough are appealing for charities and community groups to come forward and take advantage of an innovative scheme that enables them to be given free fresh food on a daily basis.

The town's Tesco Metro and Express stores are able to donate breads, pastries, fruits, vegetables, cereals to a wide range of causes – but are struggling to find organisations able to benefit.

Working in partnership with FareShare, the two Tesco stores are (ideally) looking to support projects that address issues like isolation, food poverty, homelessness and domestic abuse. Youth clubs and schools are organisations that can also be supported by the innovative Community Food Connection project.

"We have some great foods to give away to the right kind of organisations – and there are no strings attached," commented Tony Yorke, FareShare's community coordinator in the East Midlands. "The scheme can really make a difference to a charity and community group, and we'd really like to see it succeed in the Market Harborough area.

"So if you are an organisation that does good in the local community by helping people – and you have a need for fresh food – then we want to hear from you."

Tesco and FareSHare have been working on the Community Food Connection project for the last two years, linking up more than 7,600 charities and community groups to local supermarkets throughout the UK.

Last year, the project was responsible for distributing more than 17 million meals to people trapped in food poverty, saving the charitable sector more than £5 million.

"We can't guarantee precisely what will be available on a daily basis. But it will be of good quality and it will really make a big difference to the lives to the beneficiaries," added Tony Yorke.

"The foods can be used to cook meals, or handed over to people as a food parcel. There's a lot of flexibility in terms of how it can be used."

Any organisation interested in joining the scheme needs to evidence they comply with basic food hygiene standards, and they also need to be prepared to commit to accepting (and collecting) food from Tesco at least once a week.

For more information, please email send an email to: tony.yorke@fareshare.org.uk