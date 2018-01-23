Terminally ill man marries childhood sweetheart

A terminally ill man has married his childhood sweetheart at LOROS, five years after the pair rekindled their relationship after coming across each other on Facebook.

Thanks to the quick-thinking team at LOROS, the couple were able to tie the knot at the Hospice on Friday, just nine days after Jonathan Hunt, who has terminal bowel cancer, popped the question.

Jonathan, 46 and Cheryl, also 46, dated for a short time nearly 30 years ago when they both attending Countesthorpe College.

After their relationship fizzled out, the pair met again nearly 25 years later thanks to the powers of social media.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for Cheryl,” said Jonathan, of Wigston, who is currently on the LOROS ward.

“She hasn’t changed a bit since school; I should have never let her go in the first place.”

Jonathan said that being seriously ill triggered him to pop the question, six months after being diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in August last year.

“I didn’t think I’d have the time to get married after being diagnosed,” he added.

“My diagnosis came completely out of the blue, I totally wasn’t expecting it.

“It’s overwhelming knowing I’ve fulfilled my wish of marrying Cheryl and she’s happy too, which makes me happy.”

Complete with Jonathan in a suit and Cheryl in a red wedding gown, the two took part in a civil ceremony at LOROS, surrounded by close family.

“I didn’t know you could get married at LOROS, it’s all been a complete whirlwind,” said Jonathan.

“Cheryl looked amazing, it was such a special occasion; the whole day brought a tear to my eye.”

Between the teams at LOROS, the newlyweds and their guests were able to enjoy a buffet and wedding cake to follow the ceremony.

“I wanted to marry her because I love her,” he said. “She is so full of life and has such a loving attitude. I remember meeting her in a café after we had found each other again on Facebook and all of those feelings I felt at school came rushing back.

“Getting married will be something neither of us will forget any time soon.”