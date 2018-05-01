Team of young farmers are cycling from Kibworth to Blackpool to raise money for the Air Ambulance

The team from Norton and Gaulby Young Farmers’ Club, aged 18 to 26, will take two-and-a-half days to cycle to Blackpool, where they will attend the Young Farmers’ Annual General Meeting.

They hope to raise £5,000 for the Air Ambulance service, which receives no government funding and provides all services free of charge.

The cycle ride is in memory of 12-year-old Sam Stanbridge, who died in a tragic accident on the Stanbridge family farm, which is between Kibworth and Market Harborough.

Sam died in 2007, in an accident involving a tractor he was driving on the farm.

He was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary by Air Ambulance, but was there pronounced dead.

Sam’s sister Charlotte Stanbridge said: “It’s been 11 years since my older brother passed away.

“We regularly raise money for the Air Ambulance, because they attended on the day of the accident.”

She said the group had been preparing with training rides up to 50 miles - “we’ve seen a lot of the countryside!”

You can donate via the team’s justgiving page here www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cycletoblackpool