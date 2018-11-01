Take in the glorious countryside views at The Paddocks!

Built in 2003, The Paddocks is a well-presented detached family home of good proportion, located in the heart of the Welland Valley.

The gorgeous property is available for £660,000 through James Sellicks.

Accommodation comprises a spacious hall; a downstairs WC; good sized walk-in storage cupboard; a dual aspect sitting room with French doors to the rear garden; an open plan living dining kitchen split into three areas; a seating area with another set of French doors to the garden; a dining area off which there are double doors into the dual-aspect dining room and the triple aspect recently refitted kitchen, again with French doors opening out to the garden, and a utility room.

To the first floor are the master bedroom with newly refurbished en suite and bedroom two with en-suite shower room - both bedrooms enjoy countryside views.

There are two further double bedrooms, both benefitting from built-in wardrobes; the fifth bedroom is currently being used as a dressing room.

Accommodation is completed by the family bathroom, which has also been refitted.

To the front is a low stone wall and a block paved driveway providing ample off road parking and access to the detached double garage with a remote controlled up and over door.

To the left of the property is a side gate which leads to the side elevation and to the rear south-west facing garden, which is mainly laid to lawn with paved patio seating areas.

Phone 01858 410008 for information and viewings.