Take a tour inside this amazing Great Bowden home!

This individually designed and beautifully appointed four bedroomed detached family house was built by Mulberry Homes in 2013.

The property is available to buy through Andrew Granger for £775,000.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-180110-144724001

It occupies an exclusive cul-de-sac setting in Lime Tree Place, Great Bowden, one of the most sought-after villages in south-east Leicestershire.

The immaculately presented interior benefits from under floor heating to the ground floor, double glazed windows and a security alarm.

Accommodation is approached via a canopy porch leading to a reception hall with engineered oak flooring and with recessed cloaks cupboard.

There is a fitted cloakroom/wc, snug/TV room and a wonderfully spacious lounge and four panel bi-fold doors which open onto a south-facing, stone-paved patio, a wonderful entertaining space.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-180110-144746001

The magnificent living kitchen is beautifully appointed with a fitted adjoining utility room with stable type door out.

On the upper floor is a superb master bedroom with a luxury en-suite shower room; the guest bedroom also has an en-suite shower room.

The two further good sized bedrooms are served by a luxury family bathroom with a mains shower above the bath.

Integral to the house is a double garage with remote control up and over door, and the delightful south facing garden enjoys a high degree of privacy.

Phone Andrew Granger on 01858 431315 for more.