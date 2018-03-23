Supermarket chain makes £1.9 million investment and creates 15 new jobs

Pupils from Harborough Primary Academy were invited to officially open the town’s new Co-op store in Leicester Road earlier this month.

Youngsters cut the ribbon at the new shop, which the Co-op says cost £1.9 million and has created 15 new jobs.

To mark the opening and thank pupils for their help, the Co-op made a £500 donation towards both Harborough Primary Academy’s funds and the Fire Fighters Charity.

Asha Scarlett, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to undertake such a significant investment in Market Harborough – we have had a great response, and we are really looking forward to welcoming members and customers into their new Co-op. We are proud to be part of the community, and our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset locally.”

Richard Kozial, Area Manager for the Co-op, added: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. We are investing in our people, stores, products, prices and communities – our ambition is for our stores to be at the heart of local life, bringing communities together and offering great quality products when and where shoppers need them.

“We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. And, that we are also giving back to the community. Our members make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

The Co-op says it has also launched a membership scheme in Harborough which will see money donated to good causes. For more about the Community Fund – which is open for applications until April 8, visit www.coop.co.uk/membership.