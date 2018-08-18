Summer Fayre rains supreme in Harborough

Spare a thought this week for the hardworking volunteers behind Market Harborough’s Summer Fayre.
Months in the planning, this year’s Fayre at Harborough Showground on Sunday was drowned by the weather.
“It was a horrible day weather-wise” said chief organiser Juliette Maher, still sounding surprisingly upbeat, “but everyone seemed to pull together.”
Instead of the 3,000-plus crowd expected, the Fayre saw 300 hardy visitors and finished early.
“The field looked perfect on Saturday” said Juliette. “The Showground looked lovely.But on Sunday we had light rain alternating with rain so heavy you couldn’t see across the field.”
The result is the Fayre will make little this year for its worthy causes.
But Juliette thanked stallholders, performers, visitors and HFM for their cheerful British spirit.
“I left that evening saying ‘never again’” she laughed. “But my husband said ‘you won’t say that tomorrow’ and I knew he was right.”
Soaked Fayre organisers - the Mail salutes you!