Summer Fayre rains supreme in Harborough

Spare a thought this week for the hardworking volunteers behind Market Harborough’s Summer Fayre.

Months in the planning, this year’s Fayre at Harborough Showground on Sunday was drowned by the weather.

Tasty treats...Hannah and Nicole Bradbury of Lily and Honey.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180814-111604005

“It was a horrible day weather-wise” said chief organiser Juliette Maher, still sounding surprisingly upbeat, “but everyone seemed to pull together.”

Instead of the 3,000-plus crowd expected, the Fayre saw 300 hardy visitors and finished early.

“The field looked perfect on Saturday” said Juliette. “The Showground looked lovely.But on Sunday we had light rain alternating with rain so heavy you couldn’t see across the field.”

The result is the Fayre will make little this year for its worthy causes.

Youngsters perform during the Summer Fayre.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180814-111039005

But Juliette thanked stallholders, performers, visitors and HFM for their cheerful British spirit.

“I left that evening saying ‘never again’” she laughed. “But my husband said ‘you won’t say that tomorrow’ and I knew he was right.”

Soaked Fayre organisers - the Mail salutes you!

Family fun day...James Wash, Max Gamble 2, Pam Wash, Stanley Gamble 3 and Gayle Gamble.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180814-112103005

Tasty pies...Rob Porter of Nelsons of Stamford with Olivia Benson 10 and Olivia Jackson 10.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180814-111642005

Talia 3, Hannah 6 and Kara Bowley 3 take a closer look at bugs.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180814-111514005

Fun in the rain...Jonathan Williams and son Milo 3.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180814-111424005

John and Pauline Richards with Marilyn Switzer trying to guess how many marbles are in the bottle on the Macmillan stall.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180814-111400005

Tgers fanzone...Morgan Appleton 12 and Lola Appleton 7 spin the wheel with Marelize Drewer on the Leicester Tigers stand.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180814-111839005