Students in Harborough pay their respects at Remembrance service

Bugler Tom Moncrief, 15

Some 991 pupils lined up with over 100 staff at Welland Park Academy in a moving 20-minute tribute masterminded by Spanish teacher Antony Collins.

Hundreds of youngsters filed in to the Welland Park Road school’s all-weather sports court in a respectful hush in chilly wintry sunshine.

Mr Collins, a Sergeant Instructor with Harborough army cadets, led 60 students who serve with local army, navy and RAF cadet forces as well as Scouts and Guides.

Crowds gather at Welland Park Academy.

Head girl Eve Townsley, 15, and head boy Sam Haynes-Coote, 16, gave readings while talented bugler Tom Moncrief, 15, played the Last Post brilliantly.

Before a two-minute silence was impeccably observed, the Rev John Morley, president of Market Harborough Royal British Legion, told the gathering: “It’s very important we all remember those who fell in both world wars as well as other conflicts.

“If we forget we will go back to the same place – and war will break out again.

“We must all work for peace.”

Mr Collins said: “This isn’t about violence or the glorification of war but remembering those who died in all our wars.

“We have to pay tribute to those who put their lives on the line every day for us.”

School principal Julie McBrearty told the Harborough Mail: “This powerful event is the vision of Ant Collins and it’s been performed absolutely brilliantly after we first staged it last year.

“He’s done ever so well with drilling our children who belong to the various cadet forces, Scouts and Guides.”

She added: “Our students were flawless.

“They were solemn, respectful and dignified throughout the entire ceremony.

“I’m very proud of them all as well as our staff.