Street party in Harborough to celebrate the Royal Wedding

The shop keepers in Manor Walk, Market Harborough, are putting together a street party with a lot of pop up stalls in celebration of the Royal Wedding.

The party will run from 10am-4pm on Saturday May 19.

There will be a mobile prosecco stall, a stand selling crepes and a burger/hotdog stall.

A small selection of things going on during the day will be:

The Growing Tree – have a photo booth, face painting and pop up stalls on Manor Walk.

Respectacle Company – serving ice-creams (donations to charity).

Harborough Lightings – serving savoury bakes (donations to charity).

Blend – serving Mary Berry bake off style cakes and sweet delights.

The Baptist Church – offering teas and sandwiches and providing music.

Speedy Sew – decorating the Walk with bunting.