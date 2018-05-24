Stepping back in time at Rugby’s museum

Almost 500 Rugbeians, including mayor Tom Mahoney, stepped into the Middle Ages to meet knights, princesses and dragons at the town’s Night at Thy Museum.

The night of medieval merriment took place on Friday 18 May and was packed full of period entertainment and activities.

The walking, roaring Dreckly Dragon stalked the site but a brave knight was on hand to keep Dreckly on his best behaviour.

Visitors had the chance to meet the brave night and learn about the medieval ways of chivalry and honour.

Those with regal ambitions had the chance to visit the royal parlour to learn about royal etiquette.

Many were spellbound as they sat around the Wondrous Wizard’s cauldron to hear his magical tales.

Imaginative minds had the chance to get creative by making medieval princess hats, crowns and shields.

