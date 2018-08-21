Staff at Market Harborough supermarket threatened by burglars armed with a claw hammer

Staff threatened after burglars smash their way into Market Harborough supermarket

Staff were threatened and a large quantity of cigarettes stolen during a burglary at the Tesco Express supermarket in Rockingham Road, Market Harborough.

Three people smashed their way through the front door of the closed store with a claw hammer shortly after 11.45pm on Monday night.

Two members of staff still on the premises managed to escape through a back door but were threatened by a fourth person, who also broke one of their mobile phones. The gang left in a black Audi, having stolen the cigarettes.

The members of staff were not hurt during the incident.

Detective Sergeant George Fraser, from Leicestershire Police’s Complex Crime team, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the staff involved.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who saw the suspects forcing their way into the supermarket or who saw them leaving the scene.” Call 101, quoting incident 868 of August 20.