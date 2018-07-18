Spot the repairs in this picture...

Problem with a few broken paving slabs? Why not call in the council!

They’ll skilfully replace each paving slab with an identical stone, so that you would hardly notice which is new and which is old.

Nah, not really. They’ll just slap in a bit of tarmac.

This repair job is on Market Harborough’s High Street, by the Grade I listed St Dionysius church and the Old Grammar School. Other examples are available - across the road, and round the corner in Church Square.

Cllr Phil Knowles, Liberal Democrat group leader on Harborough District Council said: “It looks absolutely awful.

“These repairs are way below standard in a town aiming to attract tourists - way below.

“And if it is a temporary repair then arguably it’s false economy as there are double the labour costs, time and much more.”

The Mail asked passers-by in the town what they thought of the council repairs.

“Well, if that was my patio, I’d be refusing to pay, and asking the workmen to come back and do it properly” said Martha Toye, who was visiting from Leicester.

“It’s not very nice is it?” said Angie Pickford, from Market Harborough. “Is it a temporary thing, or is that it?”

“It’s a nonsense isn’t it?” said Mick Wright, from Kibworth. “In a few years we’re going to get patches of tarmac all over the town centre.”

A Leicestershire County Council spokesperson told the Mail: “We recently carried out temporary repair works to the footpath on High Street and The Square, in Market Harborough.

“Damaged York paving slabs, will be replaced at a later date.

“Works were also carried out to repair some areas affected by tree roots and vehicles driving over them. These have been replaced with tarmac for safety reasons.”