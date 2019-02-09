Sport and history locked in a drink from Harborough brewery

A local brewery has combined its canal heritage and love for rugby with a new beer.

In celebration of local heritage as well as local heroes in the world of rugby, Langton Brewery has brewed a new beer specially for the Six Nations Rugby Championship.

Named the ‘Local Lock’ to celebrate the brewery’s links to local canals and Foxton Locks, in particular and on this occasion a local rugby hero too – Ben Kay former lock at Tigers and also part of the winning England World Cup team in 2003 who lives near Foxton Locks.

The local canals and locks have inspired the branding for all of Langton’s traditional ales with the brewery’s signature brew – Inclined Plane – named after the Victorian canal barge lift at Foxton Locks in Leicestershire in operation from 1900-10.

Visiting the brewery last week, Ben Kay said: “It is great to be associated with a beer that celebrates both the local heritage in the area I live in, as well as the game of rugby and the Six Nations Championship.

“A winning combination if ever there was one!”‘Local Lock’ is a crisp copper ale with a caramel-like maltiness in aroma and flavour with a subtle hint of spice. It is brewed to four per cent alc vol which makes it a very quaffable, hoppy, session ale ideal as an accompaniment to watching the Six Nations Rugby Championship.

The beer will be available in local pubs throughout the Six Nations Championships culminating in a Beer Festival being held in collaboration with and at the ground of Kibworth Cricket Club over the last weekend of play in the competition,March 15 to 17.