Speedy lifesavers get a helping hand from Kibworth and Fleckney fundraisers

The Inner Wheel Club of Kibworth and Fleckney welcomed Paul and Elaine Bivins of Leicestershire and Rutland ‘Blood Bikes’ to their May meeting.

President Sarah Dorey presented the duo with £500. Paul is a rider and Elaine is a fundraiser and provides talks about this worthwhile cause.

The riders provide a transport service free to the NHS for tissue samples, blood samples, theatre equipment, and breast milk for neonatal units.

They also have to go through tests and training to be compliant in carrying blood, as it classed as a hazardous substance.

The charity does not carry organs, but by carrying tissue samples for testing they speed up transplants as matches are found more quickly.

All the riders have taken Advanced Motoring Tests, and use one of their two vans in the cold weatherfor larger items or to prevent damage to the packages.