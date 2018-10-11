Spacious village home is full of period character and charm

This handsome Grade II listed village home dates back from the mid-18th century with a number of later additions.

‘The Elms’ occupies a prime spot in the village of Lyddington and is available to purchase through Fisher German for £600,000.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-180610-140438005

The property is of coursed ironstone construction, with Victorian sash windows.

The front of the house is predominantly roughcast painted render and has an attractive open stone porch and a feature front door with matching internal timber panelling showing roundels with reeded ornament.

Probably once thatched, the home now has a slate roof with coped gables and brick chimneys.

Generously proportioned accommodation is set over two main floors and with a single storey east wing which connects to the garage and outbuildings.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-180610-140414005

The house, its outbuildings and the boundary walls create a wonderfully private south facing garden.

Agents Fisher German suggest the property would benefit from a programme of refurbishment.

Phone 01858 410200 to arrange a viewing.

Alternatively, visit www.fishergerman.co.uk/residential-property-sales/house-for-sale-in-main-street-lyddington-rutland-le15/26719.