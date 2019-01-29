South Leicestershire MP raises concerns over cosmetic rules with Prime Minister

South Leicestershire MP, Alberto Costa, has raised concerns with the Prime Minister in regard to the lack of regulation in the non-surgical cosmetic treatments industry.

In raising the issue he citing the case of his constituent Rachael Knappier who, last year, was accidentally administered with a botox lip filler that required urgent medical attention.

Ms Knappier received the lip filler treatment alongside a group of friends in August last year, however the beautician accidentally injected the filler into her artery causing her lip to swell to five times their normal size.

Mr Costa asked the Prime Minister for her assurances that the Government will look into the lack of regulations and consumer protection in the industry.

Mr Costa said: ““These types of treatments are available on the high street and can be administered by those with no medical or formal training, however they do pose a very serious health risk if not carried out properly, hence why regulation is certainly needed”.

Responding to Mr Costa’s question, the Prime Minister said: “May I extend my deepest sympathies to Rachael Knappier. We recognise that this growth in non-surgical treatments increases the need for consumer protection, and we are currently working with stakeholders to strengthen the regulation of cosmetics procedures.”

Mr Costa added, “Rachael has been doing a brilliant job in raising the profile for those affected by these treatments, and I am very pleased to be backing her campaign.

“I know she was very encouraged by the Prime Minister’s reply, however we will continue to press this matter further with the Government and my Westminster Hall debate will be a perfect opportunity to do this. It’s hugely important that consumers, like Rachael, have the proper protections in place and to ensure that those administering the treatment are properly trained and regulated”.