South Leicester MP hosts Commons' deputy speaker at event to mark centenary of the first women being able to vote

South Leicestershire's MP Alberto Costa invited the deputy speaker of the House of Commons to the event, held by his constituency association.

Member of Parliament for South Leicestershire, Alberto Costa, has welcomed the deputy speaker of the House of Commons, The Rt Hon Dame Eleanor Laing MP, to his constituency for an event to commemorate the centenary of the first women being given the right to vote.

The event organised by Mr Costa and the South Leicestershire Conservative Association, invited the Commons’ deputy speaker to South Leicestershire to discuss her time as an MP, her role as the Deputy Speaker and the importance of women’s rights.

Mr Costa said: “It was a tremendous pleasure to welcome the deputy speaker to South Leicestershire for this excellent event in celebrating the brilliant centenary of some women being

given the right to vote.

"The deputy speaker is well respected and well known in the Commons, and she’s also a brilliant model for young women, and I hope her speaking to my association members today will encourage more women to get involved in politics, irrespective of the party or political persuasion”.

Mr Costa added: “Parliament has a rich and complicated history with the ‘Votes for Women’ campaign, however I am delighted, a century on, that Parliament has been proudly recognising the tremendous efforts of the suffragettes and other campaigners who committed their lives in the name of equality.

"The Prime Minister recently unveiled a new statue of the magnificent Millicent Fawcett, and Parliament has recently just opened their new ‘Voice and Vote’ exhibition in Westminster Hall,

chronicling this important part of our nation’s history.

"I am very pleased that the deputy speaker was able to join my association in celebrating and commemorating the efforts of these brave campaigners”.