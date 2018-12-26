Slimming leader from Market Harborough gets gold award for group’s work

A weight loss expert from Market Harborough has struck gold for the exceptional work she does in helping more than 100 people to lose weight at her local group every week.

Kate Teesdale, who runs the Ridgeway Slimming World group has been awarded ‘Gold’ status by the national slimming club because of her success in supporting slimmers.

The accolade is given to Slimming World Consultants who consistently have 100 or more members in their group over several months, and where members come back week after week.

It represents the highest level of service in slimming and makes Kate one of the most successful of Slimming World’s 4,000 consultants.

Kate said: “I am delighted to have received the ‘Gold’ award. I really do love my job, I’m so passionate about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight and seeing them succeed is reward enough, but being given this recognition is just amazing.

“In my eyes, this award really belongs to the 124 members of the Ridgeway group. Their commitment to coming to group each week and their amazing weight losses are so inspiring, this year alone they have lost a total of over 380 stone! I am so proud to be their consultant.”

Group is a fun, motivational place to be and I can safely say I always look forward to going to work”

The Ridgeway group runs every Tuesday evening at 5pm and 7pm, at Ridgeway Primary Academy, in Market Harborough.

Kate will be also be launching her new group onTuesday 8 January 8 at the Congregational Church Hall, Bowden Lane, every Tuesday at 9.30am. Either turn up or give Kate a call on 07739667290 for more information.