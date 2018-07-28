Simulation gives Lutterworth first responders volunteers a taste of emergency

A group of volunteer ‘First Responders’ based in Lutterworth reenacted a real-life emergency during a training session in public.

Lutterworth Community First Responders is a voluntary charity which assists the ambulance service by responding to 999 calls in the Lutterworth area.

The responders attend patients who might be suffering from breathing difficulties, chest pains, and cardiac arrests and, may often be first on the scene before an ambulance arrives.

A spokesman for the group said; “We have been gifted funds from Call Centre Operatives Ltd in Leicester to buy a full-body mannequin to make training scenarios more realistic.

“With permission from Danny Gill, owner of Karter’s Cafe in Lutterworth, the group participated in a real-time resuscitation simulation at the cafe - providing care to a ‘patient’ in cardiac arrest.

“An ambulance crew made up of a student paramedic and a trainer from East Midlands Ambulance Service then arrived to provide advanced care.

“Undertaking the scenario in a public place allowed for a higher sense of realism as the responders had to work in a different environment and deal with onlookers.”

The group meets once a month. Visit www.lutterworthcfr.uk for more information.