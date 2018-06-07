Silhouettes from the past to appear across Harborough district to commemorate First World War fighters

A poignant reminder of the hundreds of Harborough district men who died in World War One has been installed next to a town war memorial.

Harborough District Council has installed the striking metal silhouette of a soldier next to the War Memorial on The Square in Market Harborough. Other figures are planned for Lutterworth and Broughton Astley.

The sculpture depicts a British soldier standing, head bowed, rifle in hand, as he reflects upon the horror of World War One.

The installation is part of the district council’s plans to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.

Some 254 men from Market Harborough were killed; 52 from Lutterworth; 34 from Broughton Astley, and men from every district village.

Cllr Neil Bannister, leader of Harborough District Council, said: “This is a subtle, yet deeply profound, piece of artwork which is already resonating with local people.”

Cllr Phil Knowles, leader of the Opposition at Harborough District Council, said: “We’re delighted with this appropriate memorial for the whole district. It’s an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made for us all.”

Cllr Mike Rook, Armed Forces champion, said: “For such an important anniversary, this commemorative figure is suitably striking.”

Cllr Lesley Bowles, council chairman, said: “It’s a reminder to everyone, across the generations, of the arrival of peace and the years of struggle.”

Other plans, as part of the commemorations, include naming streets after those who fought in the war and/or women who fought for the right to vote, plus installing benches which commemorate the end of World War One.