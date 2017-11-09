Sign up for Harborough Santa fun run!

Organisers of the annual Santa Fun Run in Harborough are hoping to turn Welland Park into a sea of red suits when the event returns on Sunday, December 10.

The event begins at 2pm and entrants can run either the 2k or 5k route and with registrations opening on the day outside Welland Park café at midday.

The Santa Fun Run was held for the first time in 2014.

Close to 600 Santas, a record number, took part in last year’s event and Race Harborough, the event organisers are hoping that the 2017 run will attract more runners to raise more funds for charity.

Brian Corcoran, one of the event organisers at Race Harborough, said: “Christmas is soon to be upon us and we’re thrilled to announce the return of the Santa Fun Run.

“This is always a popular event and the more people that take part, the more money we raise for our charity of choice, Squires Effect.

“We hope to break the record for the number of Santas and money raised this year.

“Because of last year’s increase in participants, the event was able to raise over £3,000 for charity in 2016.”

On race day, there will be refreshments available from Roy’s Café, a live music performance by the Market Harborough Ukulele Group and a warm up by Snap Fitness on the HFM stage.

Paws 4 Walking is donating a prize to the best dressed dog and the first Santa to catch the runner dressed as a Christmas pudding will win £100 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Other activities include a competition for kids with maths goodie bag prize ran by Ahead4numbers, a tombola organised by charity Squires Effect and post-event celebratory drinks by Hello Prosecco.

Places on the Santa Fun Run, sponsored by Snap Fitness, cost £13 for an adult registration and £7 for children aged 15 and under.

The price includes a finishing medal and free Santa suit.

To register your place on the run or to find out more, visit www.raceharborough.co.uk.

Places are allocated on a first come, first served basis with registration closing at midnight on Monday, December 4.