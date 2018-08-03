Shops planned for Harborough district village are ‘too large’ says parish council

A plan for two new shops and two takeaways in a Harborough district village has been condemned as “too large and overbearing” by the parish council.

But the scheme for the new buildings in Broughton Astley has been approved by Harborough District council planners.

The new shops and takeaways (units two to five in grey in the plan on the right) would be next to the Foodmania site in Devitt Way.

The scheme also involves an extension for the current Foodmania store (unit one in light blue in the plan on the right).

Council officers had recommended approving the plan, saying it would add to the “vitality and sustainability” of the local area.

They said the new scheme met the relevant policies on highways, character and appearance, street scene and residential amenity.

Broughton Astley Parish Council had argued that the new scheme was “too large and overbearing on both residential and retail properties either side of this development”.

They said they were not aware that Broughton Astley needed more takeaways

They also argued there was a loss of both green space and parking bays in the new development.

But the scheme was proposed for approval by planning committee leader Cllr Chris Holyoak, seconded by Cllr Amanda Burrell, and passed unanimously.