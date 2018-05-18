Shoppers enjoy musical entertainment during fundraising Harborough Busk

Shoppers enjoyed musical entertainment and helped raise more than £500 for Cancer Research UK during the Busk Harborough event on Saturday, May 12.

The event, which has been running since at least 2011, featured a number of singers and musicians performing in St Mary’s Place.

Organiser Simon Day said: “We raised £525, which is a really wonderful result.

“Many thanks to all those that supported this event and in particular the musicians who played and the shoppers who danced.”

Simon said the preparation for the event, which always takes place on the Saturday after the first bank holiday in May, usually begins about two or three months in advance.

He added: “I meet most of the performers at folk clubs and open mic events in Harborough, although some are people I have met at other places and events.

“The people who run St Mary’s Place are always happy to accommodate us and we are grateful to them.”