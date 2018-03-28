Shop shuts after 50 years in Market Harborough

Domestic appliance retailers Goodmans are to shut down this week, after almost 50 years in Market Harborough.

The three Goodman brothers – Roger, Stephen and Anthony – are all retiring.

The family firm sold and repaired a range of quality electrical goods, from a toaster to an oven, from their shop on St Mary’s Road.

A closing down sale at the store ends this Saturday.

The premises has been bought by a local restaurant owner, the Mail understands.

The business itself, however, will disappear, taking another of the key “useful” shops out of the local High Street.

In a joint statement, the brother said: “Nowadays, bricks and mortar retailing is extremely challenging, and it is with regret that we have been unable to sell the business even as a good going concern.

“We realise we will be disappointing our many friends and customers spanning three generations and would like to thank them all for their loyalty over the years.”

The business was started by the brothers’ father Ken in the late 1970s.

Back then, even small electrical appliances were very expensive and worth repairing.

But times moved on, and mass production made domestic appliances like fridges hugely more affordable for everyone.

Surprisingly, many of Goodman’s key products have hardly gone up in price in half a century as they changed from luxury items 50 years ago to everyday “must-haves” now.

Though the shop will shut at the weekend, the shop’s phone line will remain open for a while, for advice and assistance to existing customers.

The brothers’ parting message to local shoppers was: “We would urge you, where possible, to avoid the huge, faceless internet traders and their adventurous accountants and support the smaller local businesses in Market Harborough, who can still offer good value for money.

“Keep our town busy, full and vibrant!”

– In other town news, independent Market Harborough restaurant Casa Nostra is looking to double in size.

The Italian restaurant on Adam and Eve Street has a planning application in to take over the shop next door.

The plan, if approved, would mean Casa Nostra would expand into a restaurant capable of seating more than 70 people, said owner Mr Suleyman Kaya.