Seven people seriously injured - five with life-threatening injuries - after crash on edge of Harborough district

Seven people have been seriously injured - five with life-threatening injuries - after a crash on the edge of the Harborough district.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred at 8.30pm on Friday December 15 on the A426 Rugby Road, Cotesbach (near Lutterworth), and appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.

The collision involved two cars – a white Citroen C3 and a black Mercedes CLK.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "There were five occupants in the Citroen, aged between 18 and 34. They are all currently in hospital with life-threatening injures.

"The two occupants in the Mercedes, a man and a woman in their 60s, are in hospital with possible life-changing injuries."

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the force are keen to speak to people who were in the area before or during the collision.

He added: “This is an extremely sad incident that has resulted in seven people sustaining serious injuries.

“We are currently investigating the incident and are working to establish how the collision has occurred and the movements of both vehicles leading up to it.

“If you were travelling in the area of Rugby Road around 8.30pm and you saw either car beforehand or the collision itself, please come forward.

“We are also urging anyone who was in the Cotesbach area at the time to check their dash cam in case they have captured anything that could be useful for the investigation.”