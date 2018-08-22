'Serious collision' closes A14 near Market Harborough

The scene of the collision taken from dashcam footage by Becky Bailey.
The A14 closed this morning after a serious crash.

The road is currently closed eastbound between the M6/M6 junction at the Catthorpe Interchange and junction one near Welford.

The westbound side was also closed between junction2 and the M1/M6 for a time this morning, but has since reopened.

It is understood that the collision happened at around 5.30am. The crash involved a van and Highways England has described it as a "serious collision".

Highways England has not given an estimated time for the road to reopen and is urging motorists to plan alternative routes.