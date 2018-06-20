See what’s lurking in the water at Foxton Locks

Visitors to the famous Foxton Locks can now take part in a spot of pond dipping and discover what bugs and beasties are living in the canal and lurking within the reeds.

A new wheelchair and pushchair-friendly platform, installed by volunteers from the Canal and River Trust and paid for through Tesco’s Bags of Help, will give youngsters the opportunity to come face with a wide variety of weird and wonderful creatures.

Using nets, young explorers will come face-to-face with damselfly and dragonfly larvae, water beetles, snails, pond skaters, and leeches.

Alex Goode, site manager at Foxton Locks, said: “Foxton Locks is lovely to visit throughout the year, but my favourite time is spring and summer when the waterways are alive with all kinds of animals and insects gently fluttering or buzzing along the canal. This new pond dipping platform will allow visitors of all ages to discover how rich and diverse our canals are and see for themselves what critters call the canal their home.

“Spending a morning or afternoon along the canal is a great way to de-stress and research shows that being next to water is good for your mental health and physical wellbeing. So, if you’re in the area, pop by and see us for a visit - you won’t be disappointed.”

Visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk for more.