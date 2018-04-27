Sample some local delights at second Spirit of Harborough festival!

A day of celebrations aiming to showcase artisan alcohol and food producers from the Harborough area is returning to the town for the second time.

The Spirit of Harborough event proved a hit in 2017 and returns again on Saturday, May 26.

Working even more closely this year with the now established ‘Taste Harborough’ initiative, organisers say Harborough will turn into a place of culinary discovery as the Taste Harborough Taste Trail takes over the town.

Twice as big as last year, the town-wide trail will see people purchase a map and travel around the town to discover the food and drink available.

To accompany the Taste Trail, there will also be a food and drink producers market in The Square offering the very best produce from across the area. Locally-produced cider, beer and wine will be on show, along with jams, coffee, breads, and much more.

More than 40 businesses are collaborating on the day, meaning that there is something for everyone and a great out for all of the family.

Martin Peters, chief executive of Leicestershire Promotions said: “We’re delighted to work with Harborough District Council on the second annual Spirit of Harborough event. Market Harborough and the surrounding area have a growing number of high quality food and drink producers. Events such as this provide an ideal opportunity for residents and visitors from further afield to come and sample some of this fantastic produce.”

For more details on Spirit of Harborough and for a list of participating retailers where you can buy tickets for the Taste Harborough Taste Trail, visit www.exploreharborough.co.uk.

For more information about Taste Harborough, visit tasteharborough.org.