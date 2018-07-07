Saddle up and join the 2018 Lutterworth Big Bike Ride

Cyclists are being invited to saddle up and join the Lutterworth Big Bike Ride on Sunday, August 19.

The seventh Big Bike Ride starts and finishes at Misterton Hall and there will be four routes of 11, 23, 39 and 62 miles.

The entry fee is £12 for an adult and £6 for under-12s and will include a hog roast to be enjoyed at the finish.

The event is organised by Lutterworth Rotary Club and last year’s attracted more than 500 riders, at least half of who completed the 62 mile route.

A spokesman for the club said: “The routes are selected to follow, as far as possible, quieter country lanes in the beautiful surroundings of rural Leicestershire and Northamptonshire. The 39 mile route also has the distinction of running directly through the Naseby battlefield site and many sections follow the National Cycle Network.

“The event is organised by the Lutterworth Rotary Club with the kind permission of Mrs Heather Craven, owner of Misterton Hall.”

More information is available at www.lutterworthrotary.org.uk and entries can be made either online at www.EntryCentral.com or in person on the day.

General enquiries about the event can be made to John Turner on 01455 554455 or through the club’s Facebook page.