Rugby mad Harborough man Eddy raises money for Matt Hampson Foundation

Eddy Crowe (second left) with Louis Deacon, Tommy Cawston, and Darrel White
A Leicester Tigers-mad Harborough man raised hundreds of pounds for the Matt Hampson Foundation by selling off autographed shirts and memorabilia.

Eddy Crowe (26) is a season ticket holder for the Tigers and wanted to do his bit to help the charity - set up by Matt when he was left paralysed following a freak injury he suffered in a scrum during a training session.

The charity provides advice, support and relief for anyone suffering serious injury or disability

Eddy’s dad Peter Crowe said: “The Foundation is a cause close to the hearts of many Tigers’ fans.

“Eddy is one of the administrators of a Tigers fans group on Facebook and he got hold of some great memorbilia to sell through that.”

Among the items Eddy sold were autographed photos, a rugby ball signed by Tigers players and an England rugby shirt signed by retired England fly-half Johnny Wilkinson - who Eddy bumped into during and England v Italy match at Twickenham.

Mr Crowe said: “I think Eddy might have liked to have kept the shirt but he decided it was better to auction it for a good cause.

“Ed lives in Harborough, works in Starbucks and is well known in the community. He is also a Leicester Tigers’ ‘super fan’ and his efforts were acknowledged with an honourable mention at this year’s Tigers Awards Dinner earlier this month.”

Eddy presented the £580 he raised Louis Deacon, Tommy Cawston and Darrel White at the Get Busy Living Centre. The centre was created by the Matt Hampson Foundation.