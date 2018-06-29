Robert Smyth students meet their local MP in the Houses of Parliament

Students from Robert Smyth Academy in Market Harborough have visited their local MP Neil O’Brien in Parliament as part of their project on the suffragette movement.

Students had a tour of the Palace of Westminster, which included entry into both the Commons and Lords debating chambers.

This was followed by a question and answer session with Neil O’Brien in a Westminster committee room.

Neil O’Brien said: “It was brilliant to meet the students in Parliament and hear more about their project which sounded incredibly interesting and also timely. The pupils I spoke to said they thoroughly enjoyed their tour and learnt a great deal about the Palace itself and its wider democratic functions.”

Dan Cleary, Principal of Robert Smyth said, “I’m grateful to Neil O’Brien MP for taking the time to meet the students, sharing his experiences and answering their questions. The students have worked incredibly hard on the project and it was fitting that they were able to share their own experiences with their local MP.”