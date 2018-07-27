Roads around Harborough dusted with stone as they soften during heatwave

Thunderstorms may be forecast, but Leicestershire's highway teams have been protecting roads across during the recent heatwave.

Since the beginning of July, Leicestershire County Council's gritters have spread around 150 tonnes of granite – the weight of 25 African bush elephants – over roads at risk of melting.

Highway teams have dusted more than 25 locations across the county, a process which involves applying tiny stones, which are up to four millimetres in size, onto the road surface.

It is the first time for a number of years the highway teams have had to carry out dusting using modified gritters.

Following the long period of hot weather, roads in Ratby, Glen Parva, Bruntingthorpe, South Kilworth, Quorn and Packington have all been treated so that road users can still get around safely.

Cllr Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: "Temperatures have soared and we have been keen to minimise any potential disruption to our roads.

“Our officers are constantly monitoring the road surface temperatures, particularly those in exposed areas or that have been resurfaced.

“If the temperature continues to rise, when necessary, our gritters will put down a dusting of fine granite to reduce the risk of melted roads."