Revived Market Harborough charity makes one of its first grants

A revived Market Harborough charity has made one of its first grants – to the town’s Shopmobility group.

The Howard Watson Symington Menorial Charity has donated £2,000 towards Shopmobility’s running costs.

The re-launched charity has more than £40,000 a year to give away to people and groups based in Market Harborough and the Bowdens. Contact the charity on 07736 085622.

Chair of the charity’s trustees, Cllr Roger Dunton said: “We’re having monthly meetings to look for suitable applicants. The idea is to give money away annually to worthy causes – we don’t want money sitting in the bank.”

Amanda Ball, scheme co-ordinator for Shopmobility, said: “We read about the charity in the Harborough Mail and thought we’d apply.

“We’re delighted with the money, which will be a great help towards Shopmobility running costs. The charity costs £26,000 a year to run.”

Shopmobility – now based at Roman Way Community Centre, Market Harborough – loans mobility scooters and wheelchairs to people to help them get around town. It can be contacted on 0116 305 2343.

Amanda added: “We would be delighted to receive donations of pre-loved mobility equipment, including mobility scooters and wheelchairs that are no longer required, to add to the fleet, orto sell to help with our ongoing fundraising.”