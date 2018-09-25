Residents have their say on plans for a ‘new town’ near Lutterworth

An exhibition on the 2,750-home new town planned for east of Lutterworth has divided local people.

“Scary” and “depressing” said some visitors to the two-day exhibition at Lutterworth’s Wycliffe Rooms last week.

But others said “people are too quick to condemn new developments” and “shops are closing - this could be good for Lutterworth”.

The ambitious new town scheme will put around 6,000 people into a development east of the M1, including two schools, employment areas and a community hub.

The major landowner is Leicestershire County Council, which will get at least £30million from the plan.

The majority of people the Mail spoke to on Friday were at least wary of the huge development.

“Lutterworth is already overloaded” said Sue Adams from Walcote. “You have to drive round the car parks trying to find a space.”

“There’s hardly anything in it for Lutterworth” said Martin Sarfas, from the town.

“It’s a bit scary” said Inez Clayton, from Lutterworth.

“Generally depressing” agreed a downbeat Rae Scott and Shelia Paddon.

But a substantial minority were more positive.

“It’s well-planned, I think” said Ian Sharpe, from Lutterworth. “Shops are closing, so it might be good for the town.”

“A new bridge over the M1 could be a positive” said Tony Barker, from Lutterworth.

“People are quick to be upset by new houses” said a Lutterworth couple who asked not to be named.

“They objected to the Greenacres estate in town many years ago.

“Now it’s just part of the town.”