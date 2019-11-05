You could get paid £6,000 to eat pizza part-time for Papa John's - this is how to apply

Does this sound like your dream job? (Photo: Other 3rd Party)

There are few things in life that are quite as satisfying as tucking into a deliciously cheesy slice of pizza - except perhaps if you are getting paid to do so.

Pizza aficionados now have the chance to make that dream a reality, as popular restaurant franchise Papa John's is looking to hire someone to taste-test their new menu part-time.

£6,000 salary

After launching its vegan menu this year, Papa John's is aiming to increase its plant-based offering by hiring a Chief Vegan Officer (CVO) to help expand its vegan selection in 2020.

The CVO will be responsible for helping to develop hard to resist vegan dishes that will satisfy the taste buds of both veggie-lovers and meat-eaters alike.

The successful candidate will be tasked with taste-testing the exciting offerings yet to be released, including the new buffalo cauliflower wings, as well as helping to expand the vegan menu in the new year.

The part-time position is eight to 10 hours per month for six months (January to June 2020), paying £6,000 circa (£100 to £125 per hour).

Giles Codd, Papa John's marketing director, said, "2019 has been a huge year for plant-based food and gone are the days where vegans and veggies are limited to a couple of disappointing side dishes.

"We're looking for someone who's extremely passionate about food with a firm knowledge of veganism. If you think you've got what it takes, we'd love to hear from you."

How to apply

The ideal candidate for the role should be able to meet the following criteria:

Have a background in food technologyHold a genuine passion for vegan food and trendsHave a food science degree or similarBe a self-starter, curious and eager to help develop new vegan innovationsHave excellent communication skills

Those who believe they have the credential for the role can apply by sending their CV to papajohns@wcommunications.co.uk, along with a cover letter explaining why they are the perfect candidate.

The closing date for applications is Friday 8 November 2019.