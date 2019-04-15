Rare Beatles album found in Desborough could fetch £500 at auction after decade in storage

A rare first pressing of the Beatles’ first album uncovered in Desborough by an auctioneer is expected to sell for about £500.

Market Harborough auctioneer Mark Gilding was visiting a community centre in Desborough to look at items left in a storage barn for a more than a decade.

There he found a box of vinyl records containing a stereo version of the Fab Four's 1963 debut album Please Please Me.

"The vast majority of these records are later mono pressings, but there were a small number of stereo versions pressed in 1963, “ said Mr Gilding.

"These stereo versions are rare as they were not readily available in records shops at the time due to being a special order.

"The album I uncovered in the barn was a stereo version, and although not a specialist, I knew this was worth researching to confirm the value.

"In 2015 we had sold a stereo pressing for £2,000 of the same album."

Gildings Auctioneers' toy and memorabilia expert Andrew Smith confirmed the record was one of the earliest copies produced.

Clues to the record’s provenance include incorrect credits on the paper labels, the tool reference numbers impressed around the centre hole and the tax code stamped around the centre hole.

"Sadly the record isn’t in the best condition but it is being offered in our next specialist toy, memorabilia and model railway auction on Monday, June 24 with an estimate of £400 to 600 - not bad for something that has been lying around in a barn for over a decade,” said Mr Gilding.

"We expect it to attract significant interest from collectors and Beatles enthusiasts."

Proceeds of the album's sale will go to the Vine Community Trust which operates Marlow House community day centre where the record was found.

Amanda Green, deputy manager at Marlow House, said the centre, which is reliant on donations, is partially funded by items sold at coffee mornings as well as at auction.

"Items are brought in to us following a spring clean or house clearance, sorted out to sell at our monthly coffee mornings or put aside to enter into auction, as now, with the much-appreciated help of Gildings,“ she said.

Other lots of interest to Beatles fans include a back catalogue of other vinyl releases and an original advertising poster for the Revolver album.

Consignments for the June auction are accepted until Wednesday, June 5.