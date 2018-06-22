RAF veteran from Harborough passes away

A former World War II RAF man from Harborough has died in hospital aged 99 years and 11 months.

Tom Lewis joined the RAF in February, 1939 and served as ground crew throughout the war.

He was also a well-known delivery driver, special constable and business owner in his long working career in Harborough.

Tom was born in Tumble Carmarthenshire in June, 1918 the eldest child of tenant farmers.

He joined the RAF in February 1939 and number 1 squadron in 1940 as ground crew.

He came to live in Lubenham after meeting and marrying Mable Satchel in 1943. They had two daughters, Maureen and Jean.

After leaving the RAF regulars in 1946, Tom worked as a delivery driver for Kirby’s delivering animal feed around the county, and as a special constable in the police force. His patch included Foxton and Lubenham, all patrolled on foot. He was on duty in 1952, when the Queen visited Thorpe Lubenham hall to see her friend Lady Zia Wernher.

His first wife Mabel died in 1962, and Tom went on to marry Brenda Payne. They had a further two daughters Ruth and Sara.

Tom also worked as a milkman, then as a salesman for Industrial Brushes of Market Harborough and Bentleys of Loughborough.

He left there to set up his own business making and selling industrial brushes. He had premises in what is now Quinn’s book shop.

He played bowls for Little Bowden Bowls club and was an enthusiastic committee member of the town branch of the Royal Air Force Association.

He moved from Lubenham to Market Harborough in 1994, where he continued to live with Brenda until his death last month.

He is survived by his wife Brenda and daughters Maureen, Jean, Ruth and Sara.