Race for Life will be emotional test for Great Glen woman

A Great Glen estate agent risk manager is swapping her business attire for running gear next month when she takes on what will be an emotional Race for Life event.

Cara Peabody, who works for The Nottingham Building Society which has a branch in Harborough, will be joined by about a dozens friends and family members in raising money for Cancer Research UK at the event taking place at Victoria Park in Leicester on July 8.

All of them will be running or walking the 5 or 10km courses.

They will be spurred on by the fact several of Cara’s nearest and dearest have been affected by the illness.

Her dad John suffered from cancer when he was younger and mum Lisa and an uncle are both currently fighting the disease.

Cara, who works at The Nottingham’s head office in Nottingham, said: “Like most families we have experienced, and still are, more than our fair share of pain at the hands of cancer.

“Because of that, I decided to do Race For Life to raise money for research into the terrible illness.

“I was over-the-moon to be able to persuade 12 family members and friends to take part too, including my mum.

“We are all really looking forward to it and will hopefully raise a good amount of cash for Cancer Research.”

To sponsor Cara, visit her page at fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/caras-race-for-life-250.

The dedicated fundraiser has also organised a Charity Curry Night at Cuisine of India Restaurant in Wigston on Monday, July 23, and is planning a cake sale and raffle at her workplace to bolster the collection further.

For more information about Cancer Research UK, visit www.cancerresearchuk.org.