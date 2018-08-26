Quarter of Harborough area patients waiting a week to see a GP

Nearly a quarter of patients seeking an appointment with their family doctor in the Harborough area had to wait a week or more, a survey shows.

The Royal College of GPs said the findings were concerning, and that there is a risk of people not getting the treatment they need to prevent medical conditions becoming more serious.

Of the GP patients in the East Leicestershire and Rutland CCG who responded to the NHS’s annual GP Survey, 24 per cent had to wait a week or more to see a GP or nurse last time they booked an appointment.

Five years ago, just 14 per cent had to wait that long.

Last year, the Prime Minister Theresa May, vowed to ensure all doctor’s surgeries would open from 8am-8pm, unless there was no demand.

The survey shows that fewer than two thirds of patients in the East Leicestershire and Rutland CCG are happy with the appointment times available to them.

Additionally, six per cent of patients ended up not accepting the last appointment they were offered, and nine per cent of those who did not take up an appointment visited an A&E, the service to which extended GP hours are supposed to be taking the strain off.