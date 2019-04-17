Public appeal launched to identify man who died in caravan park fire near Market Harborough

Police are appealing to the public to help identify a man who died in a fire at a caravan park on the edge of Market Harborough.

The man, pictured, died at the Justin Park caravan site, off Northampton Road to the south of Market Harborough.

Emergency services at the Justin Park site following the fire back in December.

A fire broke out inside one of the caravans on the site shortly after 11pm on Saturday, December 8. Sadly, two men were found dead.

Northamptonshire Police said they are not treating the deaths as suspicious.

Police have identified one of them, but officers so far have been unable to identify the second man.

Anyone who recognises the man should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.