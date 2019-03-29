Proposal to demolish Market Harborough's ambulance station and replace it with a care home

Plans have gone in for the demolition of Market Harborough's ambulance station and replacing it with a 76-bed care home.

The planning application is for the ambulance station, off Leicester Road in Market Harborough, which is being sold by East Midlands Ambulance Service. In future crews will share space at Market Harborough Police Station.

The proposed care home

The proposals, from Frontier Estates, would see a new build care home for the elderly constructed on the site comprising 76 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms for the elderly with associated amenity facilities, car parking and external landscaping, including private residents’ gardens.

The application's design and access statement says: "The indicative design of the scheme has been developed in light of the need for further local care and to produce a contemporary proposal which adds to the local character and vernacular of nearby developments"

A decision on the proposals will be made by Harborough District Council.