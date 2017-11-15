Profits from show near Harborough get turned into donations

Following a very successful Blaston 60th Anniversary Show in June of this year, the

board and members of The Blaston and District Agricultural Society, gathered at The Crown in Tur Langton for their annual general meeting.

Chairman, Oli Lee explained: “A major part of our ethos is to raise money for local charities, and to that end we are able to hand over cheques totalling £3,950.”

The headline charity was Hope Against Cancer and Nigel Rose, chief executive officer, attended to receive their donation.

Donations were also made to Blood Bikes, Market Harborough Lions, Welland Valley Rotary, Medbourne Scouts, Slawston Church, Blaston Church, Norton and Gaulby Young Farmers, and Medbourne Cricket Club.

The lions, rotary, scouts, young farmers and the cricket club all help on the show day.

Planning is already underway for next year’s show which is to be held on Sunday June 24, 2018.

New members of the society are always welcome, with a £25 family membership, which includes free entry and exclusive benefits on show day. www.blastonshow.co.uk