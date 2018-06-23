Price slash at meeting rooms can help Harborough businesses take off

Fledgling start-up businesses are being offered a “stepping stone to success” following the relaunch of the meeting rooms at the Harborough Innovation Centre.

Fees have been slashed by up to a third at the Harborough Innovation Centre in a move to help the centre’s clients spread their wings, while remaining at the Leicester Road site.

Harborough District Council owns the centre and funds business support provision.

Meeting room hire rates have been reduced from £290 to £195 for a full day’s hire of The Langton Room, for up to 60 people. Other options include a £100 half day rate and £30 hourly rate with other rooms available for up to 30 people at £175 per day and £95 for eight people. Hourly rates range from £15 to £30.

Liza Menzies, who manages the Harborough Innovation Centre, said: “We are always looking at new ways to support small businesses and what better way than to give people the opportunity to spread their wings whilst remaining on site.

“We hope the changes we have made will help our tenants and other businesses make more use of the facilities.”

Facilities include reception services to greet delegates on arrival, free on-site parking and wall mounted LCD screens.

Liza added: “We hope the moves we have taken will provide a stepping stone to success to all those who require that little bit of affordable extra space some of the time.”

The Harborough Innovation Centre, which is based in Airfield Business Park, provides 57 offices which includes studios, shared office space plus meeting rooms, together with catering facilities and a business centre.

Office premises are available in a range of unit sizes from 157 to 1,065 sq ft on flexible licence agreements so that tenants are free of any long-term letting commitments.

Visit harborough-ic.co.uk for more.