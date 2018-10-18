Popular Lutterworth Santa Fun Run set to return for tenth year!

Lutterworth promises to turn into a sea of Santas again in December with the return of the popular annual Santa Fun Run.

The event is being held on Sunday, December 2, and is now in its tenth year.

It is organised by the Rotary Clubs of Lutterworth and Lutterworth Wycliffe.

Last year saw over 650 Santas mark the start of the Christmas season with a festive run, jog or walk around the streets of Lutterworth.

Peter Osborn, spokesman for the organisers, said: “As well as having an enjoyable and healthy morning, the fun run raised more than £6,500 for local and regional charities and community groups in the Lutterworth area.

“Over the past nine years a staggering £103,000 has been raised for good causes.”

This year, the event will be raising money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, Lutterworth Share and Care Group, Cancer Research UK, Bamboozle Theatre Company in Leicester, the Lutterworth Town Mayor’s Appeal, and other Rotary-supported charities.

There will be two routes to choose from this year, 4km and 5.7km, and both begin at Lutterworth College at 11am.

The entry fee is £10 for adults and £4 for 16s and under, which includes a Santa suit, hat and beard. Entry forms are available from a number of businesses in Lutterworth Town centre or by visiting www.santafunrun.org.uk and filling in the form.