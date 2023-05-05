The votes are in and the count begins: Live results of the 2023 Harborough District Council Election

The votes are now in - and the counting has begun in Harborough

Residents across the Harborough district went to the ballot box yesterday (Thursday) to vote in the Harborough District Council elections.

And we will bring you the results right here as they come in.

All 34 of the council’s seats are up for grabs, with voting taking places across the district’s 19 wards.

Before the election, the Conservative Party held a majority on Harborough District Council, having won 22 of the 34 seats at the last election in 2019. Its main political rivals on the council are the Liberal Democrats, who had 11 representatives elected.

Here is the full candidate list for Harborough District Council elections - we will fill in the results as they come in:

Billesdon & Tilton, one candidate elected:

Ian Hill, Liberal Democrats

Sindy Modha, Conservatives

Sarah Recordon, Green Party

Bosworth, one candidate elected:

Peter Houtman, Labour

Amanda Nunn, Conservatives

Katherine Ruhl, Green Party

John Wood, Liberal Democrats

Broughton Astley Primethorpe & Sutton Ward, two candidates elected:

David Beasley, Liberal Democrats 173

Gillian Buswell, Green Party 93

ELECTED: Paul Dann, Conservatives 465

ELECTED: Clive Grafton-Reed, Conservatives 458

Joshua Graves, Liberal Democrats 177

Mark Green, Green Party 124

Sue Maguire, Labour 147

Sandra Parkinson, Labour 186

Spoilt votes: 8

Turn-out: 26 per cent

Broughton Astley South & Leire Ward – two candidates elected:

Christopher Cooper-Hayes, Green Party

Julie Gardner, Labour

Mark Graves, Liberal Democrats

Adam Holmes, Green Party

James Maguire, Labour

Janet Rogers, Liberal Democrats

Joshua Worrell, Conservative

Dunton Ward, one candidate elected

Neil Bannister, Conservatives

Maria Lee, Labour and Co-operative Party

Colin Porter, Liberal Democrats

Fleckney Ward, two candidates elected:

Stephen Bilbie, Conservatives

Alan Birch, Liberal Democrats

Brian Browne, Labour

Andrea Charlton, Conservatives

Jessie Jenkins, Green Party

Mandy Sanders, Green Party

Jeffrey Stephenson, Liberal Democrats

Charmaine Wood, no party disclosed

Glen Ward, two candidates elected:

Donna Barnett, Liberal Democrats

Mark Dilkes, Liberal Democrats

James Hallam, Conservatives,

Rani Mahal, Conservatives

Matthew Norton, Green Party

Stephen Rankine, Green Party

Kibworths Ward, three candidates elected:

Elaine Carter, Labour

Erika Cudworth, Green Party

Chris Graves, Liberal Democrats

Robin Hollick, Conservatives

Debbie James, Green Party

Phil King, Conservatives

James Lindsay, Liberal Democrats

Brian Thompson, Green Party

Carol Weaver, Liberal Democrats

Simon Whelband, Conservatives

Lubenham, one candidate elected:

Jo Asher, Liberal Democrats

Paul Bremner, Conservatives

Phil Harding, Green Party

Lutterworth East Ward, two candidates elected:

David Gair, Labour

Edward Macintrye, Labour

Mary Morgan, Liberal Democrats

Bill Piper, Reform UK

Martin Sarfas, Liberal Democrats

Laurence Sharma, Conservatives

Douglas Taylor, Green Party

Lutterworth West Ward, two candidates elected:

Paul Beadle, Labour

Sue Graves, Liberal Democrats

Jim Knight, Labour

Carol Mayne, Liberal Democrats

Carl Tiivas, Green Party

Annette Willcox, Conservatives

Market Harborough Great Bowden & Arden Ward, two candidates elected:

ELECTED: Buddy Anderson, Liberal Democrats 740

Richard Ansell, Green Party 144

Barry Champion, Conservatives 474

Charles Hawes, Conservatives 360

ELECTED: Phil Knowles, Liberal Democrats 899

Mary Morgan, Green Party 157

Andy Thomas, Labour 283

David Wenn, Labour 182

Market Harborough Little Bowden Ward, two candidates elected:

Carlos Bilbao Elguezabal, Green Party 139

Clare Bottle, Independent 222

Peter Critchley, Conservatives 502

ELECTED: Stuart Finan, Liberal Democrats 587

ELECTED: Peter James, Liberal Democrats 641

Daniella Orsini, Green Party 172

David Page, Conservatives 465

Maria Panter, Labour 270

Peter Whalen, Labour 245

Market Harborough Logan Ward, two candidates elected:

Robin Cutsford, Conservatives 467

ELECTED: Barbara Johnson, Liberal Democrats 804

Robin Lambert, Independent 95

Louise Phipps, Labour 213

Simon Shepley, Green Party 132

Sophie Smith, Conservatives 343

Rosemary Watson, Labour 172

ELECTED: Geraldine Whitmore, Liberal Democrats 706

Jennifer Wroath, Green Party 111

Spoilt votes: 5

Turn-out: 37 per cent

Market Harborough Welland Ward, three candidates elected:

Angela Brown, Labour

Jo Chambers, Liberal Democrats

Roger Dunton, Liberal Democrats

Rose Forman, Green Party

Paul Gray, Labour

Corinne Green, Conservatives

Marion Lewis, Liberal Democrats

Francesca Mchugo, Conservatives

Mark Panter, Labour

Aiden Perks, Conservatives

Lynne Taylor, Green Party

Darren Woodiwiss, Green Party

Misterton, one candidate elected:

Jonathan Bateman, Conservatives

Jonathan Hopkins, Green Party

Liz Marsh, Labour Party

Stephen Walkley, Liberal Democrats

Nevill, one candidate elected:

Philip Kaufman, Liberal Democrats

Suzanne Lloyd, Green Party

Micheal Rickman, Conservatives

Thurnby and Houghton, three candidates elected:

Amanda Burrell, Liberal Democrats

Peter Elliott, Liberal Democrats

Simon Galton, Liberal Democrats

Ruby Gill, Conservatives

Martin Gower, Green Party

Carol Hopkinson, Labour

Zaheer Joossab, Conservatives

Ahmad Khwaja, Labour

Nic Olsen, Conservatives

Matt Smith, Labour

Melanie Wakley, Green Party

Ullesthorpe, one candidate elected:

John Gurnett, Liberal Democrats

Iain Millington, Labour

Sarah Nimmo, Green Party