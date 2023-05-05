The votes are in and the count begins: Live results of the 2023 Harborough District Council Election
The votes are now in - and the counting has begun.
Residents across the Harborough district went to the ballot box yesterday (Thursday) to vote in the Harborough District Council elections.
And we will bring you the results right here as they come in.
All 34 of the council’s seats are up for grabs, with voting taking places across the district’s 19 wards.
Before the election, the Conservative Party held a majority on Harborough District Council, having won 22 of the 34 seats at the last election in 2019. Its main political rivals on the council are the Liberal Democrats, who had 11 representatives elected.
Here is the full candidate list for Harborough District Council elections - we will fill in the results as they come in:
Billesdon & Tilton, one candidate elected:
Ian Hill, Liberal Democrats
Sindy Modha, Conservatives
Sarah Recordon, Green Party
Bosworth, one candidate elected:
Peter Houtman, Labour
Amanda Nunn, Conservatives
Katherine Ruhl, Green Party
John Wood, Liberal Democrats
Broughton Astley Primethorpe & Sutton Ward, two candidates elected:
David Beasley, Liberal Democrats 173
Gillian Buswell, Green Party 93
ELECTED: Paul Dann, Conservatives 465
ELECTED: Clive Grafton-Reed, Conservatives 458
Joshua Graves, Liberal Democrats 177
Mark Green, Green Party 124
Sue Maguire, Labour 147
Sandra Parkinson, Labour 186
Spoilt votes: 8
Turn-out: 26 per cent
Broughton Astley South & Leire Ward – two candidates elected:
Christopher Cooper-Hayes, Green Party
Julie Gardner, Labour
Mark Graves, Liberal Democrats
Adam Holmes, Green Party
James Maguire, Labour
Janet Rogers, Liberal Democrats
Joshua Worrell, Conservative
Dunton Ward, one candidate elected
Neil Bannister, Conservatives
Maria Lee, Labour and Co-operative Party
Colin Porter, Liberal Democrats
Fleckney Ward, two candidates elected:
Stephen Bilbie, Conservatives
Alan Birch, Liberal Democrats
Brian Browne, Labour
Andrea Charlton, Conservatives
Jessie Jenkins, Green Party
Mandy Sanders, Green Party
Jeffrey Stephenson, Liberal Democrats
Charmaine Wood, no party disclosed
Glen Ward, two candidates elected:
Donna Barnett, Liberal Democrats
Mark Dilkes, Liberal Democrats
James Hallam, Conservatives,
Rani Mahal, Conservatives
Matthew Norton, Green Party
Stephen Rankine, Green Party
Kibworths Ward, three candidates elected:
Elaine Carter, Labour
Erika Cudworth, Green Party
Chris Graves, Liberal Democrats
Robin Hollick, Conservatives
Debbie James, Green Party
Phil King, Conservatives
James Lindsay, Liberal Democrats
Brian Thompson, Green Party
Carol Weaver, Liberal Democrats
Simon Whelband, Conservatives
Lubenham, one candidate elected:
Jo Asher, Liberal Democrats
Paul Bremner, Conservatives
Phil Harding, Green Party
Lutterworth East Ward, two candidates elected:
David Gair, Labour
Edward Macintrye, Labour
Mary Morgan, Liberal Democrats
Bill Piper, Reform UK
Martin Sarfas, Liberal Democrats
Laurence Sharma, Conservatives
Douglas Taylor, Green Party
Lutterworth West Ward, two candidates elected:
Paul Beadle, Labour
Sue Graves, Liberal Democrats
Jim Knight, Labour
Carol Mayne, Liberal Democrats
Carl Tiivas, Green Party
Annette Willcox, Conservatives
Market Harborough Great Bowden & Arden Ward, two candidates elected:
ELECTED: Buddy Anderson, Liberal Democrats 740
Richard Ansell, Green Party 144
Barry Champion, Conservatives 474
Charles Hawes, Conservatives 360
ELECTED: Phil Knowles, Liberal Democrats 899
Mary Morgan, Green Party 157
Andy Thomas, Labour 283
David Wenn, Labour 182
Market Harborough Little Bowden Ward, two candidates elected:
Carlos Bilbao Elguezabal, Green Party 139
Clare Bottle, Independent 222
Peter Critchley, Conservatives 502
ELECTED: Stuart Finan, Liberal Democrats 587
ELECTED: Peter James, Liberal Democrats 641
Daniella Orsini, Green Party 172
David Page, Conservatives 465
Maria Panter, Labour 270
Peter Whalen, Labour 245
Market Harborough Logan Ward, two candidates elected:
Robin Cutsford, Conservatives 467
ELECTED: Barbara Johnson, Liberal Democrats 804
Robin Lambert, Independent 95
Louise Phipps, Labour 213
Simon Shepley, Green Party 132
Sophie Smith, Conservatives 343
Rosemary Watson, Labour 172
ELECTED: Geraldine Whitmore, Liberal Democrats 706
Jennifer Wroath, Green Party 111
Spoilt votes: 5
Turn-out: 37 per cent
Market Harborough Welland Ward, three candidates elected:
Angela Brown, Labour
Jo Chambers, Liberal Democrats
Roger Dunton, Liberal Democrats
Rose Forman, Green Party
Paul Gray, Labour
Corinne Green, Conservatives
Marion Lewis, Liberal Democrats
Francesca Mchugo, Conservatives
Mark Panter, Labour
Aiden Perks, Conservatives
Lynne Taylor, Green Party
Darren Woodiwiss, Green Party
Misterton, one candidate elected:
Jonathan Bateman, Conservatives
Jonathan Hopkins, Green Party
Liz Marsh, Labour Party
Stephen Walkley, Liberal Democrats
Nevill, one candidate elected:
Philip Kaufman, Liberal Democrats
Suzanne Lloyd, Green Party
Micheal Rickman, Conservatives
Thurnby and Houghton, three candidates elected:
Amanda Burrell, Liberal Democrats
Peter Elliott, Liberal Democrats
Simon Galton, Liberal Democrats
Ruby Gill, Conservatives
Martin Gower, Green Party
Carol Hopkinson, Labour
Zaheer Joossab, Conservatives
Ahmad Khwaja, Labour
Nic Olsen, Conservatives
Matt Smith, Labour
Melanie Wakley, Green Party
Ullesthorpe, one candidate elected:
John Gurnett, Liberal Democrats
Iain Millington, Labour
Sarah Nimmo, Green Party
Rosita Page, Conservatives