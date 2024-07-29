Harborough District Council leader hits out at ‘attempts to frustrate’ development of new Local Plan

The council says it would be premature to share details of prospective housing sites with the public.

Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles has accused MP Neil O’Brien of ‘attempting to frustrate’ the development of the new Local Plan.

The comments follow Mr O’Brien’s request for confidential maps of sites being considered for new housing to be published.

The new Local Plan – a planning policy document which shapes the future of the Harborough district over the next 20 years - will include some 1,500 extra homes which Leicester said it is unable to build in the city.

The MP was among those campaigning heavily against the decision to take on the extra housing, launching a petition that gained some 3,000 signatures.

But the council argued not accepting the extra homes would put the district at risk of speculative planning applications, and the decision to adopt a new plan to include the extra homes was approved in December.

As part of the development of the new draft plan, councillors were shown maps of sites council officials consider viable for building new houses.

But the prospective sites will not be revealed to the public.

A council spokesperson explained it was undertaking ‘confidential technical testing of the emerging document and sites’ and it would be ‘premature’ to release details at this stage – as set out by government guidance.

She added: “To ensure submission of the draft Local Plan by June 2025, the council must adhere to the national Local Plan making process. We need to follow the process in every way to ensure that the plan can be adopted, following examination by a Planning Inspector, so that the district can be protected from unplanned development.

“It is anticipated the draft plan, including preferred sites, will be shared publicly in early 2025.”

MP Neil O’Brien, who has criticised the decision to ‘place a massive burden on services and infrastructure in our area’, argued: “We are now having to deal with the consequences of this, and the council is currently considering where to put all these houses. However, this is being done behind closed doors, and the public is excluded from this process. We all want to know what sites they are evaluating, and we want to see the maps that have only been seen by a small group of councillors.”

But council leader Phil Knowles has hit back at the MP.

He responded: “It is not helpful or appropriate that officers are being asked to release confidential information at the pre-testing stage of development of the Local Plan. This appears to be a further attempt to frustrate the development of a local plan which will protect the district from a free for all for developers.

“We remain committed to develop a plan and protect our beautiful district from speculative development.”

However, the dispute comes as leader Phil Knowles requests to put the plans for the draft on hold due to the new Labour government’s announcement of a 50 per cent increase to minimum housing targets.