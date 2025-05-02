County council election live: Harborough results are now coming in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 2025 Leicestershire County Council election votes have now been counted and the results are being declared.

So far it seems to be a good day for Reform UK across the whole county.

We will announce the local Harborough results as they arrive – and later on, we will publish a full breakdown of what the results mean for the county and for Harborough.

Broughton Astley – Reform gain

The Leicestershire County Council elections were held on May 1.

BANNISTER, Neil – The Conservative Party Candidate – 918

BONHAM, Dannielle – Green Party – 130

GRAVES, Mark Simon – Liberal Democrats – 684

PARKINSON, Sandra – Labour and Co-operative Party – 206

PIPER, Bill – Reform UK – 1,164

Bruntingthorpe – Reform gain

BATEMAN, Jonathan Francis – The Conservative Party – 1,359

FOWLER, Harrison – Reform UK – 1,493

MACINTYRE, Paul – Labour Party – 301

SANDERS, Mandy – Green Party – 298

WALKLEY, Stephen James Crozier – Liberal Democrat – 918

Gartree – Conservative hold

AUSTIN, Jonny – Reform UK – 976

JAMES, Debbie Anne Louise – Green Party – 475

KING, Phil – The Conservative Party Candidate – 1,832

LINDSAY, James Francis – Liberal Democrats – 360

WISEMAN, Leigh – Labour Party – 213

Launde – Lib Dem hold

CASSIDY, Colleen Marie – Labour Party – 175

CLARKE, Nigel Paul – Reform UK – 986

CRANKSHAW, Jack Thomas – The Conservative Party – 1,017

GALTON, Simon James – Liberal Democrat Focus Team – 1,732

WAKLEY, Melanie Jayne – Green Party – 162

Lutterworth – Conservative hold

CULLEN, Martin – Labour Party – 642

PAGE, Rosita – The Conservative Party Candidate – 1,317

SARFAS, Martin – Reform UK – 1,250

SODHA, Asit – Liberal Democrats – 182

TIIVAS, Carl Albert – Green Party – 242

Market Harborough East – Lib Dem gain

CHAMPION, Barry – The Conservative Party Candidate – 1,199

HILL, Sarah – Liberal Democrat – 1,335

MORGAN, Mary Scott – Green Party – 328

PANTER, Maria – Labour Party – 331

WALTON, Barry – Reform UK – 956

Market Harborough West and Foxton – Conservative hold

ASHER, Jo – Liberal Democrat – 760

HATFIELD, Nick – Reform UK – 924

PAGE, David John – The Conservative Party - 1,008

PANTER, Mark – Labour Party - 353

WHALEN, Peter – Communist Party of Britain – 31

WOODIWISS, Darren Neil – Green Party – 989