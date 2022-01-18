Safety schemes to help cut speeding in Harborough and across Leicestershire will be urgently drafted in by the county council

New safety schemes to help cut speeding in Harborough and across Leicestershire are to be urgently drafted in by the county council.

The initiatives include installing more vehicle-activated signs which show a ‘slow down’ message when triggered by motorists driving too fast.

Some county spots will also see village ‘gateway’ signs which are designed so that drivers and motorcyclists are encouraged to slow down before entry.

The speed reduction blueprints were among the most popular ideas put forward by county councillors after a £1.4 million fund was set up to provide small-scale highways and environmental improvements.

Each of the 55 councillors received £25,000 from a Members Highway Fund as part of an additional £5 million investment in the county’s highways.

Providing additional street furniture, such as bollards and benches, has also been high up on the councillors’ priority list.

Other requests received include improved parking schemes, bus shelters, structural testing of lighting columns for parishes, work on public rights of ways and tree planting.

Cllr Ozzy O’Shea, the council’s cabinet lead member for highways and transport, said: “We’ve been delighted with the take-up as it offered an opportunity to establish what really mattered to people in their local community.

“I’m not surprised that speeding features so high on the priority list.

“It’s something which blights communities and we’re committed to doing all we can to influence and ultimately change road users’ behaviour.”

Councillors in future will also be offered a number of options from which to choose “their spend” for the 2022-23 financial year.

Scrutiny members will discuss the report at their next meeting at 2pm on Thursday (January 20).