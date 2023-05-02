Proposal to axe shopping plaza plans for extra housing approved in Harborough district village

The decision to change the plans are unpopular among residents.

An ‘unpopular’ plan to build extra houses in a Harborough district village, in place of a shopping plaza, has been approved despite objections from annoyed residents.

Planning officials from Harborough District Council have approved the plan to build 19 houses on land close to the High Street in Fleckney.Named Fleckney Meadows, the approved application is one of a number of plans to build on the land which has been earmarked for development. In 2020, a separate application was greenlit to build an array of homes and a public plaza on the site, which would have been made up of a number of shops and local businesses.But the public plaza plans have since been withdrawn by the developer, Besh T/A Shire Homes, which instead plans to build a mix of two and three bed houses in its place. According to the developer, ‘a lack of interest’ in the proposed retail units, was the reason the plans changed.

But residents said the housing developments were ‘destroying the village’, with concerns raised over parking.

One resident said: “The extra 19 properties have totally altered the vibe of the development.

“Potentially this could mean an extra 30 to 40 vehicles on our already congested, fragile, High Street, coming out just near a mini roundabout, in addition to those on the original application.”Another added: “There are currently two social housing blocks already on the site, both of which have a view into our garden and building. Considering we are a school for children with autism you would think that the developers would have been way more considerate with regards to the view into our building.”According to planning documents, 11 out of the 19 of the houses will be sold as ‘affordable’, made available through a registered social landlord or housing association.